James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery Hit 4K Blu-ray With a Steelbook Box Set

In the midst of all of this 007 drama, we have some news that every fan of the franchise should be happy about. The classic James Bond films starring Sean Connery are going to be available for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Details are scarce at the moment, but we know that 6 Sean Connery James Bond films will be available in standard and limited edition 4K Ultra HD + Digital sets with a release date set for June 3rd. In fact, pre-orders for both options are available via the links below at this very moment.

007: James Bond – Sean Connery 6-Film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Digital) – See on Amazon ($104.98)

– See on Amazon ($104.98) 007: James Bond – Sean Connery 6-Film Collection – Limited Edition Steelbook Library Case (4K Ultra HD + Digital) – See on Amazon ($139.99)

(4K Ultra HD + Digital) – See on Amazon ($139.99) Given that the Steelbook set is a limited edition that will likely sell out before the release date, you might want to reserve a copy now while you wait for additional details. You wont be charged until it ships. Additional information will be added for this set right here when it becomes available.

The six films included in the box sets will include: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Forever (1971). If you’re wondering, Never Say Never Again (1983) is missing from the set as it was not an official Eon Productions Bond film.

As for what the future holds for Bond, Amazon (the owners of the franchise) don’t have a plan yet, but things are expected to accelerate now that Spider-Man and Harry Potter producers are on board.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy commented on the company gaining creative control of James Bond during an interview with CNBC. “We don’t have a plan yet on what the next theme is going to be,” Jassy said. “We haven’t – nobody’s written the story yet. But we will take great care. It’s an amazing franchise that we care a lot about and that we expect to develop over a long period of time.”