James Gunn Has Bad News For Shaq in Hilarious New Superman TV Spot

Superman didn’t receive a shiny new Super Bowl trailer, though there was the delightful Guy Gardner spotlight to at least tide big time fans over. While we wait for the marketing blitz to really ramp up, a new TV spot aired on NBA on TNT that features the wonderful trio of David Corenswet, James Gunn, and NBA Hall of Famer and diehard Superman fan Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq is in prime form throughout the commercial, and even gets in a dig at Charles Barkley before it ends. You can watch the full TV spot in the video below.

The video starts with Shaq looking at the new Superman costume in a display, but he’s not just admiring he suit. Instead he’s sizing it up literally, commenting that the boots won’t fit and he might not be able to fit in it anymore.

“This, too small. Boots will never fit, and the belt, not that thin anymore. I thought I sent them my sizes,” Shaq said. Then Corenswet comes up giving full Clark Kent vibes, and he asks Shaq what he’s doing.

Shaq says he was supposed to meet James Gunn here to be in the new Superman movie, and then Gunn comes into the picture and introduces Corenswet to Shaq as Superman. Shaq’s face is hilarious, and then he makes the connection to the poster behind them. Shaq isn’t having it though, and starts to walk away.

Gunn pleads with Shaq to not be like that but Shaq isn’t staying, though he is content with flying a bit as he makes a flying motion down the hallway. Then he Shaq’s TNT buddy Charles Barkley is brought up, but Shaq isn’t having that either, saying, “F*** Barkley” as he walks out of the room.

Those who have followed Shaq throughout his career know he is a huge fan of the Man of Steel, even going by Superman as a nickname during his time in the NBA. Gunn also makes a reference to Shaq being one of the original superheroes, which is a nod to his role as Steel.

It’s interesting to see how DC and Warner Bros. Discovery have chosen to market Superman to this point, forgoing he typical deluge of trailers and TV spots in favor of fun one-offs like the Guy Gardner feature and now this. While fans obviously want to see more footage from the film, hopefully these charming videos and ads will continue to be used.

Are you excited for Superman, and what do you want to sese more of from the film before it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things Superman and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!