Zack Snyder Reacts to James Gunn’s New Superman Suit

Zack Snyder offered some comments on James Gunn’s new suit for Superman. The movie might not release until 2025, but fans have offered their take on the brighter vision for The Man of Steel. Snyder joined The Hollywood Handle to talk about Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead. But, when you have the Justice League filmmaker there, you probably have to ask about Superman. A lot of the initial discussion around James Gunn’s big unveiling of Clark Kent’s costume revolved around comparisons to Man of Steel. Well, the DCEU director wants to see all of this stuff in motion and with official footage before rendering a verdict. Snyder said, “I’m gonna say that: let’s see it in the movie. I’m interested to see how it works, you know, as a piece of storytelling. Yeah. But I am excited. I’m excited to see it.”

This isn’t the first time this director has been asked his thoughts about what James Gunn is building over at DC. CBR asked Snyder about the new direction for the studio and he’s as excited to see what James Gunn is building as the rest of the fans. “You know, I’m a pretty open book,” he told the outlet. “I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in. Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited… I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like.”

Snyder Cut Is Headed To Theaters

For all of you that might be missing the Snyder era, there’s been some good news. Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition is hitting theaters soon. So, you can finally see the director’s massive vision on the big screen. When hyping the project, Snyder talked to I Minutemen. about what sets this version of Justice League apart from even the Snyder Cut that premiered on Max a couple of years ago.

“I’d like to shoot a black-and-white movie at some point. We’re finishing right now the black-and-white version of Justice League, and it’s called the Justice Is Gray Edition,” Snyder told the outlet. “That’s what I call it. Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition. It’s not black-and-white as they say (laughs). But that’s the name of the black-and-white version.”

When it comes to the most celebrated version of the movie, Snyder aligns with the fan sentiment that the Justice Is Gray Edition is the platonic ideal of Justice League. “My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie. That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience,” Snyder previously said to The Film Junkee. “Because that’s how I lived with the movie for two years, in black-and-white.”

