Janelle Monae Wants to Play Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The folks at Marvel Studios haven't revealed any type of timeline for bringing the X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Disney's purchase of Fox has guaranteed that Marvel will be giving the classic mutant characters yet another shot at life on the big screen. The debut of the X-Men in the MCU will almost certainly be the third different casting for many of these characters, but it appears some major names are already throwing their hats into the ring to try and land one of the superheroic roles. Fresh off her starring turn in the second season of Homecoming, Grammy-nominated artist Janelle Monae is hoping to play Storm in the next version of the X-Men to hit theaters.

During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, promoting her upcoming film Antebellum, Monae was asked about any potential roles in comic book franchises. She was quick to point out that Storm is the character she's always been seeking out.

“I definitely have thrown it out there,” Monae said. “One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

The plans for the X-Men in the MCU haven't been announced yet, but Storm making her debut in Black Panther 2 would make a lot of sense, given that the character has long been in a relationship with T'Challa.

If Monae were to take on the role of Storm, a character that American Gods star Yetide Badaki is also pushing hard to play, she would be the third person to do so on the big screen. Halle Berry appeared as Storm in each of the three films in the initial X-Men trilogy, while Alexandra Shipp played her in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

