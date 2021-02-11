Jason Momoa and Paul Rudd Producing Documentaries For Discovery+

It’s the Marvel and DC crossover you never expected! Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, and Paul Rudd, the MCU’s Ant-Man, are both producing new documentaries for Discovery+. According to Deadline, Momoa will be executive producing Future People: The Family of Donor 5114, while Rudd will be producing My Beautiful Stutter.

According to the report, My Beautiful Stutter will release on Discovery+ on March 11. The film “follows five kids who stutter, ages 9 to 18, from all over the United States and all walks of life.” The children have experienced a “lifetime of bullying and stigmatization” until they meet each other in New York City during an interactive arts-based program, The Stuttering Association for the Young. My Beautiful Stutter was directed by Ryan Gielen. In addition to Rudd, the movie was also executive produced by Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, George Springer, and Patrick James Lynch.

As for Future People: The Family of Donor 5114, the doc will premiere on April 10, which also happens to be National Siblings Day. The film “follows a group of adolescents who discover that they were conceived from the same sperm donor, forming an unlikely family of familiar strangers. There are presently 37 half-siblings and counting.” The documentary was filmed over the course of eight years and was directed by Michael Rothman.

Other documentaries coming to Discovery+ include The Walrus and the Whistleblower, Groomed, Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad, Genius Factory, Apocalypse ’45, and Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes.

As for Rudd and Momoa’s superhero careers, both have projects in the works. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is expected to be on Marvel’s line-up for 2022 and it will see the return of many beloved characters, including Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man as well as Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne/Wasp. The movie will also see the return of Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer with Jonathan Majors joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang.

As for Aquaman 2, the Momoa-led movie is expected to begin production this summer. The movie will reunite Arthur Curry (Momoa) and Xebellian princess Mera (Amber Heard) with returning villains Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). The movie will also feature the return of Dolph Lundgren as Xebel King Nereus.

