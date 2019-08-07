Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Gets Official Rating

Kevin Smith’s return to Jay and Silent Bob was likely never going to earn a PG-13 rating — certainly based on what fans saw in the recently-released trailer, it felt like a pretty hard R — but now it’s official, according to Exhibitor Relations, a popular theater industry Twitter account. The account revealed today that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be rated R for “pervasive strong crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use, and some nudity.” Most of those things, again, we saw or heard in the trailer, so it should be little surprise. Perhaps more surprising, since he has had a few films that had to be sent back to get re-rated, there was no threat of an NC-17 rating this time out.

The film is jam-packed full of Hollywood stars including David Dastmalchian, Jason Lee, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Fred Armisen, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Method Man, Redman, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Brian Quinn, and Tommy Chong.

It’s no secret a direct sequel to Jay and Silent Bob has been something Smith’s long been wanting to do, finally getting funding and a distributor for the film within the past year. The film recently wrapped principal photography and afterward, Smith and film star Jason Mewes offered a heartfelt statement on what reuniting for Reboot meant to the two of them.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith previously said about the long-gestating film. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Jason Mewes added while tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will start a theatrical roadshow in October, beginning with a two-night Fathom Events premiere in select theaters.