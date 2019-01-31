‘The Big Lebowski’s The Dude Meets ‘Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw in New Super Bowl Ad

Last week, Jeff Bridges teased the return of The Dude, his iconic character from The Big Lebowski, with a short video on Twitter. There was no idea as to where and how The Dude would make his comeback, other than the February 3rd date at the end of the video that teased a potential Super Bowl ad. Well, a few days ahead of the big game that ad has finally arrived, and The Dude is joined by another ’90s icon, Carrie Bradshaw, the lead character of Sex in the City played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

The two stars are uniting for a Stella Artois commercial, which was released online Monday morning. You can check out the full ad in the video above!

While the two may seem like an odd pairing, the commercial plays out to reveal why they actually make a lot of sense. Both are known for ordering a very specific drink, The Dude with his White Russian, and Carrie a Cosmopolitan. However, in this commercial, they both decide to “change up the usual,” as Stella’s slogan suggests.

This Stella Artois ad campaign is designed around letting people know that the company doesn’t just make beer, but also makes a change around the round. By inviting people to Pour It Forward, Stella explains that each purchase from its website helps provide clean water to places in the world that need it.

The link provided in the video takes you to the page on the company’s site that shows you exactly how their product helps solve the issue. For every bottle of beer sold, Stella Artois is able to provide one month of clean water to a place that needs it. For each chalice sold, Stella provides five years of clean water.

Both Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker have partnered with the company to try and advertise the movement. By changing their usual drink to a Stella Artois, there is a chance to do some good.

Head to the Stella Artois website here for more information.