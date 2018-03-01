Jennifer Lawrence Says There Was One Role She Was Devastated Not To Get

Jennifer Lawrence has had an enviable career by anyone’s standards, starring in massive blockbuster franchises like The Hunger Games to critically-acclaimed films like Silver Linings Playbook. Despite the actress’ countless successes, she’s still devastated to not have scored the lead role in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.

“Emma Stone and I had this conversation once, ’cause we used to always audition for the same thing,” Lawrence detailed to Entertainment Tonight. “She got one thing that I was dying for, but the one thing that really killed me — the only time I’ve ever been truly devastated by losing an audition … was Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.”

The role in the 2010 film ended up going to Mia Wasikowska, with Lawrence’s Winter’s Bone hitting theaters that same year. Not only did that film serve as Lawrence’s breakout role, but she also earned her first Academy Award nomination for her performance. While she didn’t win the award that year, she ultimately won in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook, but a small tumble on the way to the stage had an impact on her acceptance speech.

“It was just a big moment. I might not ever get up there again… and I didn’t thank [director] David O. Russell, who, I wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for David O. Russell,” Lawrence joked. “I didn’t thank anyone from the movie. I wished a random person happy birthday, and then, like, stumbled off.”

While she may have been jealous of Wasikowska earning the coveted Alice in Wonderland role, Lawrence admitted there was one element of the role she would have had trouble with.

“She was perfect and amazing, and I couldn’t have had a British accent,” Lawrence confessed.

Another defining film series that was adapted from popular books were the Twilight films, which Lawrence nearly had a role in. While that may have aided her burgeoning career, she’s not quite as disappointed to have passed on the opportunity.

“I didn’t really know what it was,” Lawrence revealed. “You just get, like, five pages, and they’re like, ‘Act, monkey!’”

Although she may have been apprehensive at first, Lawrence felt the opportunity to join The Hunger Games was too good to pass up.

“I had such a solid indie career at that point, that I was like, ‘This is perfect. I get to act and I’m not famous,’” the actress pointed out. “I knew it was gonna be a life-changer, and the other fear was only being known for that character.”

You can next see Lawrence in Red Sparrow, in theaters Friday.

