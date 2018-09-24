‘Harry Potter’ Creator JK Rowling Teases Four More Stories She Wants to Tell

“I know about the next four things I’m writing…I’m scared I’ll die before I get it all out.” @jk_rowling talks about her latest projects and #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/NZsCsqd9TW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 24, 2018



The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is about to continue expanding, thanks to the upcoming release of the Fantastic Beasts sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Grimes of Grindelwald. Well, the creator of the entire Wizarding World franchise, J.K. Rowling, was out doing press to hype the upcoming debut of the new Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer, and managed to drop a reveal that will keep her fans thirsting. Apparently, Rowling has four new projects that she’s pressed to get out into the world!

Here’s what Rowling said while appearing on The Today Show:

“…I know about the next four things I’m writing; it’s all backed up in there. I’m scared I’ll die before I get it all out.”

When pressed by the Today Show hosts about whether or not should could still be writing Harry Potter material “if she wanted,” Rowling responded with the observation that, “I kind of am, I’m still in Wizard World: that’s why we’re here today.”

That kind of coy reference to her contributions to the Fantastic Beasts franchise is probably not what a lot of fans are hoping to hear, as there are still so many Harry Potter spinoff stories that fans want to see officially put into book form. For now, it seems as though they’ll have to be content with the Fantastic Beasts movie series, and other projects like The Cursed Child stage production. Of course a lot of fans never expected the Fantastic Beasts prequel film series to be coming so soon, so who truly knows what the future will bring?

So what do we actually know about what Rowling is working on, currently? According to the author, the next thing is a new project by “Robert Galbraith,” the alter-ego that Rowling adopts to write her crime fiction novels, the Cormoran Strike series. Again, not necessarily the burning news that Harry Potter fans probably want to hear, but still an interesting prospect to keep an eye on.

So what is some good news for Harry Potter fans? How about the fact that Rowling was appearing on the Today Show to promote the release of the new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer, which will be dropping on Tuesday, September 25th. This new trailer will give fans even more insight into the darkening tale of the Wizarding World in the era leading up to WWII, as factions of wizards all take sides behind a younger Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and renegade dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), as light and dark gather for an inevitable conflict. Be sure to check back with Comicbook.com tomorrow to check out that footage!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be in theaters on November 16th.