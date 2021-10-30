John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Family Perform as the Addams Family for Halloween

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dressed their household up like The Addams Family and the Internet is impressed. Halloween is here and that means wild costumes from some of your favorite stars. The beloved singer and his wife decided to post their “rehearsal” on Instagram for their massive number of followers. It’s a pretty good rendition (Legend, of course, knows his way around a piano!). Everyone is in on the act and the comments are thrilled. An excited Yvette Nicole Brown asked if little Miles was standing up on a step stool to be Cousin It. This family consistently brings it on the spookiest holiday of the year. However, they’ve got some steep competition this year. People are going all-out after last year’s Halloween inside. Check out Legend’s post down below and give your take on how they did with The Addams Family inspiration.

Comicbook.com had the pleasure of speaking to Barry Sonnenfeld about his beloved 1991 movie. It seems as though, he was uniquely focused on harnessing that Charles Addams energy as possible.

“You don’t really usually go into movies thinking about franchises and sequels and all that. You’re right that I love world-building, and what attracted me to directing this is it was probably … I wasn’t looking to be a director. I was really happy as a cinematographer, but when I was given the script to read, it may have been the only movie that would’ve interested me as a director because I loved the Charles Addams drawings,” he explained. “I was not a fan of the television show, but I was a fan of the drawings and, in fact, it’s all about world-building. His world is totally unique, his tone is specific. You always know what you’re going to get and, for me, I think the biggest job of a director is consistency of tone.”

Sonnenfeld continued, “I had the joy of knowing what Charles Addams’s tone was, so it was very easy to stay consistent to it. I was both attracted to it because I loved his drawings and because I always felt, if I did direct, it would be a world-building thing. Whether it’s Men In Black, or Pushing Daisies, or Addams Family, or A Series of Unfortunate Events, or even Schmigadoon!, there’s something off-kilter about the world and that’s what attracts me to projects.”

