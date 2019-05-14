Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry Prepare for Action in Exclusive John Wick: Chapter 3 Featurette

After two thrilling installments, fans have come to expect nothing short of heart-pounding action when it comes to the John Wick franchise. The upcoming third movie of the series, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, is not only trying to keep up that trend, but completely raise the bar. With global set pieces and even more hand-to-hand combat, this next chapter could be the most action-packed of the entire franchise, and the film’s stars put in the work to make sure that could happen.

Both Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry went through several months of training for John Wick: Chapter 3, and we’ve got an exclusive look at what they experienced. In the clip above, you can see some of the rigorous training that both Reeves and Berry experienced, and hear the two talk about their time preparing for the movie.

“I went into the training at least five months before. The physicality of the martial arts, and then the weapon work, all the time that I’ve put in I’m better at it,” Reeves says in the video. “It really was some of the hardest training I’ve done, because there’s a lot more action in Parabellum than there is in the other two films.”

Reeves has been working on his John Wick moves for several years now, but this was the first time out in the franchise for Berry. However, according to her co-star, she met the challenge head-on.

“Some people say they want to do John Wick training, and then it starts, and they’re like ‘OH. This is John Wick training,’” he jokes. “Halle said she wanted to do that, [director] Chad [Stahelski] said, ‘Here you go.’ And Halle said, ‘Thank you sir, can I please have some more?’”

“The hardest six or seven months I think I’ve experienced in my professional life. I kept going because I just would not quit,” Berry adds. “I had to learn to fight one like Keanu, and I had to learn to fight with him in very close proximity. We’re very much a team. This is just hard as shit, but it’s also a lot of fun and I have a great team of people that are teaching me and training me.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters this Friday.

