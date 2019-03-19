‘John Wick 3’ Teasers Reveal Trailer Arriving Thursday

Keanu Reeves and his assassin-turned-anti-hero John Wick have quickly grown to symbolize the most hard-hitting action franchise of the decade, and fans are understandably ecstatic for the arrival of the third film in the series. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is hitting theaters in a little under two months, and Lionsgate is finally starting to pick up the pace with its marketing campaign. On Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed that the second trailer for the film would be arriving in just a couple of days.

The trailer had been rumored to release at some point this week, and things were made official with a series of character-themed teasers posted by IGN. Each major character in the movie was given their own short video with the message “Everyone is waiting for John Wick.” At the end of the teasers, the message “Trailer Debut Thursday” shoots across the screen.

With the trailer arriving online this week, Lionsgate will be able to advertise its summer blockbuster ahead of the biggest R-rated movie of 2019 so far, Jordan Peele’s Us. The film will hit theaters on Thursday night, possibly accompanied by the trailer for John Wick 3, as well as the first look at Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Of the teasers released ahead of the trailer, four of them centered around the new characters joining the franchise. Anjelica Huston shows up as The Director, a member of the High Table who will work to protect John Wick while he’s on the run. Also joining the fray is Halle Berry, playing an assassin named Sofia, flanked by her dangerous German Shepards. The other two new characters come in the form of The Adjudicator, played by Kate Dillon, and Zero, played by Mark Dacascos.

A few of the teasers include returning characters as well. Ian McShane’s Winston, Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, and Lance Reddick’s Charon all appear in their own short video, each and every one of them waiting on John Wick, just like the rest of us.

Are you looking forward to the next chapter in the John Wick saga? What are your best predictions for the movie? Let us know in the comments!

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters on May 17th.