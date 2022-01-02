John Wick 4 Star Reveals Details About New Character

The long-awaited John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally supposed to be released back in May, but it was one of the many films delayed due to the pandemic. The movie finally went into production over the summer, and there are some exciting names joining the cast. Clancy Brown, who is known for an array of projects, recently spoke with Collider about Dexter: New Blood, and teased his upcoming character in the new John Wick.

“I will say it’s more of the Table revealed. More of the High Table, the kind of intricacies of that authority structure is revealed. With my guy. And I am in a couple of scenes that you could argue are action scenes, I suppose. A lot of my scenes are with Bill Skarsgård, which was a lot of fun,” Brown teased.

In addition to Brown, Skarsgård, and franchise-lead Keanu Reeves, the fourth John Wick movie will also feature Rogue One and IP Man star, Donnie Yen, as well as Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King. Other additions include singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama and Wynonna Earp‘s Shamier Anderson. Last year, reports started to circulate that Wesley Snipes would be showing up in the movie, but those rumors got shot down. It was also revealed last summer that Westworld and Mortal Kombat star, Hiroyuki Sanada, is a part of the cast.

“I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember,” John Wick director Chad Stahelski previously told Deadline. “To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!”

Speaking of Reeves and Stahelski, the John Wick director recently had a perfect cameo in The Matrix Resurrections. In the film, Trinity’s (Carrie-Anne Moss) husband Chad is played by Stahelski, who is not only known for directing Reeves in the John Wick movies but also served as Reeves’ stunt double in the original The Matrix.

Before the pandemic, both The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick: Chapter 4 were set to hit theatres on the same day. Both movies star Reeves, but Fishburne did not return as Morpheus in Resurrections. However, fans are excited about his return as the Bowery King. In the final moments of John Wick: Chapter 3, a gravely injured Wick was delivered to the Bowery King for protection, setting up the next movie. Fishburne recently told Collider that their relationship will go deeper than it did last time.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on May 27, 2022.