New ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Photo Released

The wait for the third John Wick movie is almost over, and fans can get their first look at new footage of the movie when the trailer drops tomorrow. But for now, there’s a brand new photo to tide you over.

The new photo from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum features Keanu Reeves‘ titular character reminiscing over the past, examining a picture of his deceased wife. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new image harkens back to the first film in the series, which began with the death of Helen Wick and her gift of a new puppy to help fill the void. A group of thugs rob Wick and kill the dog, putting him on a violent quest for vengeance that plunges him back into his old life. The events continue to spiral out of control, leaving Wick with a $14 million dollar contract on his head at the beginning of the new movie.

Each film in the John Wick franchise has introduced new layers to the intricate underworld of international crime, and that appears to be continuing in the upcoming movie.

And despite there not being plans for another film beyond John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, director Chad Stahelski made it clear that he’d love to continue making these movies with Reeves.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski said to Entertainment Weekly. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

The official title of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is somewhat of a mouthful, but Reeves previously revealed that the subtitle has significance for the plot of the film.

“It’s part of that famous sentence, ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum,’ which translates as, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war,’” Reeves told ComingSoon.net.

Fans will see the “retired” assassin prepare for battle when John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premieres in theaters on May 17th.