John Wick: Chapter 3 Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, where the Chad Stahelski-directed actioner stands at 91% after 127 counted reviews.

Again starring Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Parabellum finds the hitman on the run as the must-kill target wanted by a league of assassins hoping to claim the $14 million prize on his head.

The coming chapter in the trilogy — again featuring the “brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action” fans expect, says Rotten Tomatoes — boasts guns, swords, ninjas, desert, horses, and “lots of fighting,” Reeves promises.

“I always thought it would be fun for John Wick, because the film takes place just after the second one finishes, so he’s on the run, which I thought was cool,” Reeves told press during a Parabellum set visit (via Collider).

“I thought it would be cool if John Wick escaped on a horse, so we got John Wick riding some horses, fighting with some horses. That was fun. I thought would be cool if John Wick was in a suit in a desert, somehow. So, we’re going to go some desert. We got some cool story there that is opening up the world. We’re really fans of the world. I love the character, so I was like, ‘How do we get John Wick on a dune?’”

Other offerings include “ninjas, John Wick on a horse, and in the desert, lots of fighting. Technique wise — oh, we got some swords,” Reeves said. “What else. Lots of guns.”

Starring Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Anjelica Huston, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum begins playing tonight.