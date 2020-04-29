John Wick Directors Returning to Choreograph The Matrix 4

✖

As many film fans know, John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch got their start in Hollywood working in the stunt scene. The pair famously worked on the three Matrix movies, with Stahelski working as the double for Keanu Reeves on the film which not only solidified their friendship but set them on the path toward making the John Wick franchise. Not only are Stahelski and Reeves reuniting for a fourth John Wick movie in the near future, but the filmmaker has confirmed in a new interview that he'll be returning to assist on the fourth Matrix movie along with Leitch.

"They asked us to help out with the choreography and some of the physical training for the guys," Stahelski told Collider in a new interview. "I’m helping out a little bit for a sequence, I think Dave’s helping out for a sequence. Lana’s come back with a lot of love to have a pseudo-family reunion, so that’s been a lot of fun. It’s been good to see a lot of the crew members again. We just finished doing a sequence in San Francisco before the pandemic started.”

Stahelski, himself a second unit director on movies like Captain America: Civil War and Birds of Prey, also revealed that the fourth Matrix movie doesn't have a second unit for its action scenes, as director Lana Wachowski is directing it all herself.

"What makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action. We’ve had second unit directors on some of the Matrixes just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on Matrix 4, she’s directing her own action. The second units for them are mostly establishing shots, the B-sides of the some of the compositions for some locations.”

Though he didn't reveal anything specific about the movie, Stahelski teased that fans of The Matrix franchise are going to love the new movie, saying it will be "coming back with a vengeance.”

Production on The Matrix 4 has been halted due to the spread of the coronavirus. Original Matrix trilogy stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss are returning to their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively with newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra enlisted for the cast as well. Sadly not everyone will be returning with Hugo Weaving previously revealing he wouldn't be returning as Agent Smith, but only because his schedule was too full.

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 21, 2021, but a delay seems likely as many other Warner Bros. movies impacted by the coronavirus have been pushed back.

