John Wick Fans Get Free Streaming Surprise

John Wick fans are in luck — the latest installment in this action franchise is now streaming for free. John Wick: Chapter 4 was added to the Roku Channel app this week, which is available with no subscription fee or cost on all major streaming hardware. The app is most commonly used on Roku devices because it comes pre-installed, but you can also access it on other devices, including the Amazon Fire TV. The app is supported by ads, which means you’ll have to sit through commercial breaks in John Wick’s adventure, but those who have seen it can attest that it is well worth it.

With the addition of Chapter 4 to the Roku Channel, the entire John Wick series is now available to stream with subscriptions alone. The first three movies are all available on AMC+, Philo, and VIX, while the spinoff series The Continental is streaming on Peacock. It’s a great time to catch up on anything you’ve missed, as the first film spinoff, Ballerina, hits theaters on June 6th.

The Roku Channel typically stands out to users with Roku hardware, but it’s actually available for free to just about anyone. You can find a Roku Channel app on all Fire TV devices, Samsung smart TVs, and even smart phones, tablets, and computers. You will need to create a free Roku account to get access, but once you’re in the only cost is to watch ads periodically like regular broadcast TV.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is a huge get for the app. Released in 2023, this is the latest release in the John Wick franchise, and is one of the most beloved titles among critics. It finds the titular hero still on his escalating quest for revenge against the power brokers in this mysterious world of assassins, with the help of returning stars like the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), Winston (Ian McShane), and Charon (Lance Reddick).

This movie is especially important because Keanu Reeves recently hinted that it may be his last time starring in a mainline John Wick movie. In an interview with CBS News back in December, Reeves said that he is not up the physical challenge. He has cited other reasons to stay out of the series as well, but a fifth John Wick movie is in development.

You can stream John Wick: Chapter 4 now on The Roku Channel app, and the first three movies are streaming on AMC+, Philo, and VIX. All four movies are also available on Blu-ray and DVD.