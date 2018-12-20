‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Director and Keanu Reeves Planning More Sequels

Fans can’t get enough of the Keanu Reeves-starring John Wick movies, and apparently neither can the creative team. Although John Wick: Chapter 3 is sort of seen as the completion of the trilogy, and there is already work being done on a spinoff TV series, a couple of key cogs in the franchise wheel have several more ideas for future movies, and they’re happy to keep making them as long as they are allowed to do so.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly about next year’s John Wick: Chapter 3, director Chad Stahelski was asked about potential installments beyond this next one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” says Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Not only to Reeves and Stahelski have more movies in the tank, but the latter is also working on the TV series, The Continental. The show will explore the organization that John Wick and the other assassins work for, and the hotel that acts as its central hub. Stahelski is an executive producer on the series, but it sounds as though is heart is still invested in the feature films.

John Wick: Chapter 3 takes place just after the events of the second film, as Reeves’ titular character tries to escape the $14 million bounty that has been put on his head.

“The first part of the film is John Wick escaping New York and trying to line up the assets he’ll need to find a way out of the problem he’s in,” Stahelski added.

At this point, the future of the franchise hangs on the performance and reception of John Wick: Chapter 3. If it’s a success, we could see plenty more films in the years to come.

Do you want to see more John Wick films in the future? Which of the first two installments is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

John Wick: Chapter 3 is set to hit theaters on May 17, 2019.