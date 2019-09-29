Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized With Vulgar Insult

Johnny Depp has been making headlines lately not for his work in film but for his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is currently suing heard in a $50 million defamation suit, claiming that Heard’s op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence had damaged his career. While that battle rages on in court, Depp is taking a different kind of hit: his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced.

According to Metro.co.UK (via Heroic Hollywood), Depp’s star has been defaced with the words “Phoney A** B****” scrawled on it in what appears to be black permanent marker. The star, which is located at 7020 Hollywood Boulevard near Orange Drive, was reportedly defaced sometime on Thursday, September 26. Depp first received the star in 1999. It’s not clear exactly what prompted the defacement.

The defacement of Depp’s star comes just a few days after the latest development in Depp’s legal battle with Heard. Earlier this week Depp claimed that Heard is attempting to use blackmail to discredit him, arguing that Heard had planned to use a photo of him allegedly using illegal drugs. According to an earlier report, Heard’s lawyers approached Depp’s ahead of a court date and shared the photos, though Depp’s lawyers didn’t try to stop her from using them. They were later introduced in court as evidence against Depp.

Heard is seeking to have the $50 million defamation lawsuit dismissed. Variety reported that Heard’s legal team had requested that Depp turn over records connected to his arrests and drug treatments, but Depp and his team refused. Heard has since filed a motion requesting the judge order Depp to turn over the records.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after abuse allegations came to light when the Aquaman actress filed for a restraining order against Depp. Depp was later dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and earlier this year it was reported that the actor was not set to return for Fantastic Beasts 3.

Depp’s lawsuit against Heard also isn’t the actor’s only legal issues currently. The actor is also being sued for refusing to pay $350,000 to his former lawyers, though according to The Blast, Depp is asking the judge to dismiss that lawsuit with Depp claiming that his previous lawyers charged “excessive and unreasonable” amounts.