First Reactions to Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit Are Now Live

Before Taika Waititi takes on Thor: Love and Thunder, the filmmaker is tackling Jojo Rabbit — a […]

Before Taika Waititi takes on Thor: Love and Thunder, the filmmaker is tackling Jojo Rabbit — a satirical film set in Nazi Germany in which he also stars as Adolph Hitler. The film premiered this weekend at Toronto International Film Fest and the first reactions to movie have just started to surface. All in all, the response has been generally positive with a few finding Waititi’s comedic direction on the film jarring.

The full synopsis for Jojo Rabbit can be found below and keep scrolling to see what critics are saying about the satirical comedy!

“Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

