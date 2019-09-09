First Reactions to Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit Are Now Live

Before Taika Waititi takes on Thor: Love and Thunder, the filmmaker is tackling Jojo Rabbit — a satirical film set in Nazi Germany in which he also stars as Adolph Hitler. The film premiered this weekend at Toronto International Film Fest and the first reactions to movie have just started to surface. All in all, the response has been generally positive with a few finding Waititi’s comedic direction on the film jarring.

The full synopsis for Jojo Rabbit can be found below and keep scrolling to see what critics are saying about the satirical comedy!

“Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

The Crossover We Deserve

Fantastic

Holy hell, “Jojo Rabbit” is fantastic #TIFF19 — Stuart Oldham (@s_oldham) September 9, 2019

Child STARS

JOJO RABBIT: It is with a heavy heart that I admit child actors can be good… but only in Taika Waititi movies. — kateyrich (@kateyrich) September 9, 2019

This Year’s Finest

JoJo Rabbit received a standing ovatiob at TIFF. Histarical, heartfelt but also sobering and emotional, it’s one of the years finest. Cast is superb, but Roman Griffin Davis and especially Thomasin Mckenzie are the standouts. It’s also a techical marvel to boot. 10/10 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/RczZ3Mw7n8 — William Caruana is @ #TIFF19 (@DrVidGame) September 9, 2019

Beauty and Terror

Taika broke me with a shoelace. Went into #JojoRabbit expecting his zany humour, got that AND horror, heartache and hope. What beauty and terror 💖💀 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/7TjtaoCX8G — Stephen A Russell 🌈 (@SARussellwords) September 9, 2019

Go See It!

Perfect

JOJO RABBIT is perfect. It’s charming and hilarious and sweet but never shies away from being dark, tragic and scary. We are privileged to share time with Taika Waititi. It’s exactly what we need right now. #TIFF19 — Smashy Slashy 🔪 @ tiff (@smashtraves) September 9, 2019

Equal Parts Hilarious and Terrifying

JOJO RABBIT: Equal parts hilarious and terrifying. The script is incredible in how it perfectly balances the drama and comedy unfolding. Who would’ve thought there would be a wonderful coming of age film with Hitler? #jojorabbit #TIFF19 — Max Covill @ #TIFF19 (@mhcovill) September 9, 2019

Hated It

oomf actually hated jojo rabbit and wasn’t kidding with us 😭😭 — marnie (@elisaespositos) September 9, 2019

Trying Too Hard