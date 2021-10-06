Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Half-Shaved Head On Red Carpet For New Movie

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix debuted a unique half-shaved head on the red carpet for a new movie. At the New York Film Festival, the 46-year-old decided to show off the buzzed hair look with long hair on the side. C’mon, C’mon is the new movie that he was having a Q+A for during the event. Phoenix is playing a radio journalist that’s traveling across the country with his nephew. Gabby Hoffman will also be in the movie alongside the Joker star. But, in a surprising twist, Phoenix actually sheared his hair for Disappointment Blvd and this is just how it’s growing out right now. Check out a look at the new hairdo down below:

Recently, the actor published a plea for a Florida bear park to release some of the animals used as reference for Brother Bear. THR transcribed his pleas and broke down how the star felt about these practices. Phoenix has always been an advocate for PETA.

“I just learned that two of the bears used in your traveling show, Bambi and Bruno, served as models for Disney’s Brother Bear. I voiced the movie’s main character, Kenai, who, as a lesson in empathy, is magically transformed to be able to see the world through bears’ eyes, and now I’m asking you to see through their eyes, too,” Phoenix explained. “These bears deserve better than a life on the road, where they are robbed of everything that’s natural and important to them, and if you put yourself in their place, I’m sure you’d see that, too.”

“Bambi and Bruno will never experience life in the wild. They’ll never get to sniff out salmon runs or traverse mountains—but that doesn’t mean their lives can’t improve. Will you please consider putting an end to the tricks and the travel and give all the bears at your facility the chance just to live like bears? If you want to do what’s truly the best thing for them, let me help you make arrangements to get them transferred to an accredited sanctuary,” he concluded.

