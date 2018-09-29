New Star Wars TV Series Reportedly Starts Filming Next Week

Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously said the company he oversees is going to focus heavily on its new streaming service over the course of the next calendar year. It looks like Iger wasn’t lying as new reports have begun to surface reporting one of the streaming service’s Star Wars series is set to begin production as early as next week.

According to Making Star Wars, the series — which has yet to be named — will begin filming next week in “coastal” locations. The Star Wars fan site took it a bit further and shared a handful of pictures from set, which seems to show a sandy location.

Not only bringing us the first set photos of this new television series — which will be written and direct by Iron Man alum Jon Favreau, who can clearly be seen in a few of the the set pictures — Making Star Wars also released some potential plot details.

The show is reportedly set to feature the lives of Madalorians after the fall of the Empire nearly seven years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

In the initial announcement of the series, Lucafilm head Kathleen Kennedy seemed ecstatic for a Star Wars project with Favreau at the helm.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” said Kennedy. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau himself couldn’t believe the role he had been given.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

Outside of the initial announcement, little information about this series has been confirmed by Lucasfilm or Disney.