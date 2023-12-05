Jonathan Majors' Accuser Takes the Stand in Domestic Violence Trial

Jonathan Majors' accuser says that the actor "scared" her earlier in their relationship. As the Marvel star's trial continues, more details emerge from the courtroom. Deadline reports that Grace Jabbari explained the timeline of her relationship with Majors during a court appearance this week. She testified around 10am about how got together with the Kang the Conqueror actor in the United Kingdom while filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Michael Perez, the ADA assigned to this case, had said that Majors displayed a "cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse" during this opening statement on Monday. Jabbari's comments on the stand are being watched with a close eye.

"We spent every day together, maybe minus a few, within the next few months," Jabbari told Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway while on the stand. "He told me he loved me very early on."

In her following comments, Jabbari paints the picture of someone who's affection turned over time. A lot of the loving overtures morphed into more controlling behavior in her opinion. The jury is opposed of three men and three women in this trial. Majors stands to face up to a year in jail if he's found to be guilty of these charges. Of course, this all stems from the arrest back in March of this year when a complaint was called in near the actor's apartment in Chelsea, New York City. Later today, the defense will question Jabbari about the incident as well.

Will Majors Continue To Play Kang

For now, Majors remains as Kang the Conqueror. But, that would probably change if there was a conviction. Despite Majors' legal troubles, Loki producer Kevin Wright told ComicBook.com that there were no plans to change their story for Season 2 of the Disney+ series. With everything that's happened since, that could not be the case anymore. But, at the time of wiring, Marvel Studios is pushing forward.

"No, nothing affected our finale. I think I said elsewhere earlier when the show was first coming out, the story that is on screen is the one that we set out to make remarkably so no one was coming down telling us we had to connect or set up anything for the future. It was sort of finish our story that we started," Wright tells us.

He adds, "As far as where it's all going, I can't say and not because I am being coy, we're not a part of those projects. What I would say is, I mean, I know Michael Waldron is working on them and he loves obviously this world as he helped create it. And no, I mean the threat that we establish at the end of this is multiversal war will come. Sylvie is just saying, 'Let us have a chance.' So I hope that people continue to run with that because I would love to see what that story is."

Jonathan Majors Had One More Movie On The 2023 Schedule

Majors was being positioned as a major Hollywood star earlier this year before the legal proceedings materialized. He was being heralded as an awards contender for his role in Magazine Dreams. Majors played Killian Maddox, a bodybuilder who was dreaming of stardom. His mental spiral and intensity brought a standing ovation at Sundance Film Festival. Now, Disney has removed it from its release schedule and there's no telling if it will even see the light of day.

Here's the synopsis the studio provided or the film: "Killian Maddox lives with his ailing veteran grandfather, obsessively working out between court-mandated therapy appointments and part-time shifts at a grocery store where he harbors a crush on a friendly cashier. Though Killian's struggles to read social cues and maintain control of his volatile temper amplify his sense of disconnection amid a hostile world, nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of bodybuilding superstardom, not even the doctors who warn that he's causing permanent damage to his body with his quest"

