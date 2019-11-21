Josh Gad Says Frozen 2 Represents Why the Cinema Experience Is Still Alive and Well

Frozen 2 is hitting theaters tonight, which means the movie’s cast has been busy promoting the long-awaited Disney sequel. The upcoming movie will see the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. The cast has been plugging the movie on social media, including Gad, who wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram explaining that he’s proud of the sequel and that the movie “represents why the cinema experience is still alive and well.”

“We could not be more excited to finally share with all of you this gem of a film we have been holding onto for the past three years. You will laugh, you will cry, you will cheer, and you will most likely sing. But above all else, this is a movie that was lovingly designed to be experienced on the biggest screen possible with the largest audience you can see it with. This movie represents why the cinema experience is still alive and well. I hope each of you has the opportunity this weekend, starting tomorrow night, to go see #frozen2 with others and enjoy this epic continuation of the Frozen saga,” Gad wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“I’m so excited to see it! You’re my favorite actor for many reasons, and I’m very excited to see what the future holds for you! GO SEE FROZEN 2 EVERYONE!!,” @r2_ewillok2 replied.

“Saw a preview last Sunday all I will say is the movie is amazing!! Loved it more than the first one,” @andyberrs1114 added.

“Frozen 2 will definitely be the best just like the first…I will not regret loving this movie,” @iam_rebeccakim replied.

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.