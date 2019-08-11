Josh Gad Says Frozen 2 Songs Catchier Than the First Film

Frozen sild into theaters six years ago and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. Now Frozen 2 is on the way, and Olaf’s voice actor Josh Gad thinks that fans of the first movie’s songs are going to be blown away. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to talk about a number of his projects, but he couldn’t hold in his excitement for the upcoming film.

“Can I just say something outrageous? I’m not even sure if I’m allowed to say this, but can I just say I think the songs are even better in this movie. Now I’ve set the bar so high, but they are so good. Bobby Lopez and Kristin Lopez, who wrote the original, they came back and did songs that are just [phenomenal]. That’s the big concern. How do you top those [Frozen] songs. They’re even catchier, I’m sorry to say,” Gad shared.

That claim would be a bit outrageous, but not outside the realm of possibility. The same songwriters are back to work their magic again and they have the entire fanbase anticipating the film this time. Frozen 2 has all the makings of another Disney smash hit in a year that’s already been filled with them.

Frozen 2 sees royal sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and magic-powered queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) going beyond their kingdom of Arendelle on a journey to uncover the mysterious forces behind Elsa’s icy powers.

Returning director Jennifer Lee previously told Slashfilm, “The big thing for us — and I’m being careful because I can’t give away anything. I’ll get in so much trouble. I think the big thing for me is; we weren’t going to do a sequel.”

“[Director Chris Buck] and I were like, ‘That story’s done.’ But then one day we just made the mistake of talking about something and going, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s the thing we still haven’t explored, and it’s important.’ Then I spent time writing these journals as the girls. I didn’t do it from exactly [copying the original] because I can’t. And if we tried to do it that way, I think we would have something very hollow.”

Also along for the ride are returning companions Olaf (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and reindeer Sven. There is something strange going on in the world outside of Arendelle and the group is looking to get to the bottom of it. The trailers for Frozen 2 are appropriately mysterious, but that hasn’t stopped fans from combing through every frame for answers.

“So just like the first one, I approached it from the inside out, because I have to,” Lee said. “So I hope — but in some ways, it gives it that inevitable feeling and yet surprise. ‘Oh, it’s going there!’ But yet it completely feels like that’s the journey they have. So that’s my hope.”

Frozen 2 opens November 22.