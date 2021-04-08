First Photos of Jude Law as Captain Hook in Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy Surface Online

✖

The run of live-action remakes and reimaginings continues for Disney, with director David Lowery taking on the classic tale of Peter Pan. The new film, Peter Pan & Wendy, stars beloved actor Jude Law as Captain Hook, one of the most iconic villains in Disney history. Disney fans have been wondering what Law would look like as the moustached villain, and thanks to the recent star of production on Peter Pan & Wendy, we finally have an idea.

Early Thursday morning, some photos from the set of Peter Pan & Wendy were posted online by The Daily Mail, showing Law in his full Captain Hook costume. As you can see, this version of the character will have his classic long hair and moustache, as well as his red shirt.

First look at Jude Law as Captain Hook in Disney’s #PeterPanAndWendy pic.twitter.com/lw5VC3tCCW — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 8, 2021

Peter Pan & Wendy is based on J. M. Barrie's novel Peter and Wendy, as well as the classic 1953 animated film from Walt Disney Animation. Lowery, who also directed Disney's live-action Pete's Dragon, helms this new film with a script he wrote alongside Toby Halbrooks.

In addition to Law, Peter Pan & Wendy has cast Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Molly Parker as Mrs. Darling, Alan Tudyk as Mr. Darling, Joshua Pickering as John, Jacobi Jupe as Michael, Alyssa Wapanatank as Tiger Lily, and Jim Gaffigan as Smee.

“Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen,” Lowery said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation - and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.”

You can take a look at Disney's description of Peter Pan & Wendy below.

"Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel Peter and Wendy and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, “Peter Pan & Wendy” is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home."

What do you think about Jude Law's look as Captain Hook? Let us know in the comments!