Jumanji: The Next Level’s The Rock Posts Epic Throwback of His 15-Year-Old Self

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has a great presence on social media, often treating fans to tales from his past in addition to plugging some of his exciting upcoming projects. One of his latest posts features an epic throwback from when he was 15-years-old, and if you don’t believe he was actually 15 in the photo, you’re not alone. According to the actor, everyone in school thought he was an undercover cop.

“#flashbackfriday to that special time when I was a 15yr old punk kid, 6’4, barely 200lbs, creepy mustache and forced to leave Hawai’i to live in Nashville, TN – where I just enrolled in a new high school – and EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop. True story. I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager. Kickin’ puberty’s ass from day 1. #PornstacheJohnson #YoureUnderArrest,” Johnson wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including some celebrities:

“It’s like Billy… nah it’s like Bully Madison,” @lolojones replied.

“Naw you was at least 23 here,” @jamesjeffersonj wrote.

“It’s like someone asked you how big your d*ck is,” @therealjeffreyross joked.

“Man you was 15 with a witness protection stache?!!!!! Grown man sh*t,” @tonybakercomedy added.

Johnson was recently seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and will be starring next in Jumanji: The Next Level. Next year, he’ll be teaming up with Disney for Jungle Cruise, which is based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. He will also be producing the upcoming Disney+ series, Behind the Attraction, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at various Disney Parks and Resorts around the world.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will be released digitally on October 15th, and released on 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on November 5th. Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13th, and Jungle Cruise is expected to be released on July 24th, 2020.