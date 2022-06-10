Jurassic World: Dominion To Dominate Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Jurassic World Dominion is taking a sizeable bite out of the box office. The third film in the Jurassic World trilogy, continuing the story of the Jurassic Park trilogy, will earn $142.1 million over its opening weekend at the box office, which is easily enough to win the weekend. It's only slightly below what its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which opened with $148 million back in 2018, before the pandemic. Dominion also had the second-best opening day for the franchise with $59.55 million (including $18 million from preview night showings) on Friday, behind only Jurassic World's $81.9 million in 2015.

The film is doing less well with critics. It currently has a rotten score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak gave the film a mixed review. She writes:

"Dominion takes a long time to get going, but the final third makes the whole experience worthwhile. Everything comes together in such a satisfying way that it's hard to dwell on the prolonged journey that brought you there. The cast works extremely well together and the dinosaurs' final showdown is epic. Jurassic World Dominion has enough heart to make it worth watching."

Elsewhere at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is still strong with $50 million in its third weekend, bringing its total to $393.3 million. It's less than $5 million away from overtaking Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' total, with the Marvel movie in its sixth week at the box office. The complete list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the work.