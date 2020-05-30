Jurassic World: Dominion Likely to Include More Hybrid Dinosaurs

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is likely to include more hybrid dinosaurs according to some new information. Ian Joyner worked as a concept artist on Jurassic World and helped design a creature called the Stegoceratops. Now, this dino didn’t end up making the cut for the first film in the new trilogy or the sequel. But, there have been toys featuring the Stegosaurus and Triceratops hybrid. Surprisingly enough, the dinosaur also managed to sneak into some Jurassic Park tie-in games too. But, Joyner really got to show it off in one of his posts, and fans have to be excited at the prospect of such intense spectacle in the third film. Colin Trevorrow has previously said that the next one would be a return to basics of sorts, but these new images and the continued presence of the hybrids cast some doubt on that.

Joyner wrote on Instagram, “Stegoceratops! A Hybrid #dinosaur design for #jurassicworld A version of these guys ended up in the mobile game, but here was some early development for the movie. The very talented @bodinsterbadesign did a great one as well which I think they used for the game itself?#jurassicworld #dinosaurs #creaturedesign #jurassicpark”

Bodin Sterba also contributed to the design as the artist explained above. He also talked about the creation on social media. “I’m kinda slow to the Insta-Jam, so bear with me while I populate my feed with some older work. Since I’m on a dino theme, here are some designs I did for Jurassic World back in 2014. #jurassicworld #stegoceratops #apatosaurus #dinosaur #jurassicpark”

Whatever happens in Jurassic World: Dominion, it will promise to be exciting. Chris Pratt sounded stoked last year when asked about the script.

"When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can't believe we're gonna make that movie," Pratt explained. "I can't believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. 'Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can't put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?' And we jump forward and it's like, 'Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.' [Director Colin Trevorrow's] been working his butt off on it and it's going to be pretty epic."

What are you looking forward to most with Jurassic Park: Dominion? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.