‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Passes $1 Billion at the Box Office

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continues its rampage at the box office this week, and has just reached a massive milestone, reaching a total of $1 billion around the globe.

As of Friday, per The Hollywood Reporter, the Jurassic World sequel has become the third movie in 2018 to cross the $1 billion mark, following Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Not adjusting for inflation, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now the 35th film to ever reach the milestone.

On a budget of $170 million before marketing, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has earned a total of $304.8 million in the domestic box office, and a whopping $700.7 overseas. A large part of that total comes from China where the dino blockbuster earned $245.2 million, making it the fifth-highest grossing Western movie of all time in the entire country.

While these numbers are more than successful for the film, it won’t reach the heights of its predecessor. The first Jurassic World movie hit theaters in the summer of 2015, earning an astonishing $1.671 billion at the global box office.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s gains will probably see a more rapid decline in the U.S. as the film enters its third weekend. Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to be a dominant force at the box office this weekend, pacing to earn more than $80 million in its opening bow.

At this point, Avengers: Infinity War is the highest global earner of the year, amassing just over $2 billion around the world, making it the fourth biggest movie of all time. Black Panther is second on the year, hauling in $1.346 billion.

