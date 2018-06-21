Jeff Goldblum on if He Wants to Return for ‘Jurassic World 3’

After two decades away from the franchise, Jeff Goldblum returns to the Jurassic Park series with an appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. With a planned third Jurassic World already being developed, Goldblum confirms he’d be happy to make an appearance if the filmmakers would have him.

“Who knows? I’m curious about it. If nothing else happened, I’d be entirely satisfied and nourished and lucky and thrilled to have done all of this,” Goldblum shared with Collider of his involvement with future films. “If I can be of any service, that’s my posture and authentic feeling. I’ve kind of nosed around, ’cause I’ve had such a great time, and [Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow’s] so good. We did that Jeep commercial, he directed that. He’s awful good. I’d like to work with him more on anything. I can imagine, but it’s up to them. Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, who I think is writing the script with him.”

The next installment is in the early stages of development, though it has a tentative release date of June 11, 2021. Were the film to stay on track, Goldblum could likely be answering questions about appearing in even more installments during that film’s release.

“Who knows? Who knows where I’ll be in 2021, if I’m sitting up and taking nourishment, and able to contribute? I’d love to, I’ll bet,” Goldblum joked. “We might be right back here. And then, yes, we can talk about, ‘Well, Jeff, did you ever think we talked about the last one that you’d be in this third one?’”

Goldblum plays Ian Malcolm in the series, the chaotician who was thrown in over his head as the dinosaurs wreaked havoc in the initial film. Sam Neill and Laura Dern’s scientist characters played a more prominent role in the film, though Goldblum’s charm and charisma were tough to ignore. Malcolm took center stage in the second film, The Lost World, with much of his screen time spent warning others of how awful an idea it was to spend time near dinosaurs.

Both Neill and Dern appeared in Jurassic Park III, though none of the main characters appeared in Jurassic World. That film did feature B.D. Wong, who played a researcher in the original Jurassic Park.

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on Friday.

