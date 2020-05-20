Zack Snyder's Justice League Said to Add More Character Development

✖

Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League will come to HBO Max next year. The Release the Snyder Cut campaign claimed victory online after the announcement. It sounds like they can look forward to new character arcs for DC's superheroes when this "entirely new thing" releases in 2021. "What’s so lovely about this is that we get to explore these characters in ways that you’re not able to in a shorter theatrical version," Snyder tells The Hollywood Reporter. Snyder's versions of Justice League was four hours long when he was working on it in January 2017. It's unclear how long the HBO Max version will be. It could even become a six-part miniseries. The original post-production crew is reassembling to complete Snyder's cut. The project will cost Warner Bros. $20-30 million.

“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer in a statement. “When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.” “Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

