Karen Gillan is Back on the ‘Jumanji 3’ Set in New Photo

Karen Gillan is having an incredibly busy month! The actor best known for playing Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: Welcome to he Jungle and Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently promoting Avengers: Endgame while filming the upcoming Jumanji sequel. Recently, the actor posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the Jumanji set, showing she’s back in action as Ruby.

“Welcome (back) to the jungle. Photo by @hhgarcia41 #rubyroundhouse #jumanji #hawaii,” Gillan wrote.

As you can see, the photo shows the actor back in costume while getting touched up by the make-up crew.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing their thoughts on photo.

“Seeing that outfit for the first time made think one thing. Mosquitoes. Then I felt bad for you,” @klax75 wrote.

“Even in the jungle, you still need makeup, even for your knees,” @rocinante_1980 joked.

“I’m ready to see more dance fighting,” @pharaohklink added.

Gillan frequently shares fun content on her Instagram, from her journey on the Avengers: Endgame press tour to hilarious behind-the-scenes videos on the set of Jumanji.

Gillan is re-teaming up with the previous Jumanji cast, which includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas.

In addition to having multiple high-profile acting jobs, Gillan was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu.

Currently, Gillan is not signed on for another directing job, but hopefully she’ll be back at it after her busy schedule dies down. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animated films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th. Avengers: Endgame is being released on April 26th.

