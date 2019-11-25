Karen Gillan Learned How to Use Nunchucks for Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level is hitting theaters in a few weeks which means the movie’s star-studded cast are currently embarking on their global press tour. Ever since the trip began, the actors have been sharing content from their travels to social media, especially Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The actor, who recently starred in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, posted a video from a panel featuring him and his co-stars, including Karen Gillan. Gillan is best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she also kicks butt as Ruby Roundhouse in the new Jumanji movies. In the video, Gillan revealed that she learned how to use nunchucks for the upcoming film.

“It was so much fun, I get nunchucks now,” Gillan shared. “I mean, I could actually use them and I own some and it’s just the most random skill I never thought I’d have.”

In the video, The Rock also praises Gillan’s performance.

“Her skill level of just kicking ass and how she really elevated those action sequences were amazing,” he praised.

In addition to Johnson and Gillan, the new Jumanji will also see the return of Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the previous film’s cast of teens (Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff). The franchise’s newcomers include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.