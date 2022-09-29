Kate Hudson Says She's Really Well-Suited for the Marvel World

Actor Kate Hudson has starred in a number of compelling projects throughout her career, though one cinematic arena which she's been absent from is major spectacle projects or any type of blockbuster. Even without getting involved in any major franchises, the actor recently revealed that she feels she's really "well-suited" to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so long as there is a character with some spunk for her to bring to life. Hudson can next be seen in the film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, which hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 30th.

"I think if it was the right thing, I would love it. I actually think that I'm really well-suited for the Marvel world," Hudson shared with ComicBook.com about the possibility of joining the superhero series. "But it would have to be the right kind of lady. I think that I could be a really good spunky superhero or supervillain. I don't know what it would be. But yeah, I'd be down if it was the right thing, I'd be very down."

When director of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Ana Lily Amirpour endorsed Hudson for a villain role, Hudson joked, "Yeah, we're in. We're calling [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige]. We're doing it."

Interestingly, while Hudson might not have ventured into the world of superheroes, it's a realm in which she's quite close with. Her mom Goldie Hawn's partner Kurt Russell starred as Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, while Kurt's son Wyatt Russell made his debut as John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Russell is set to return to the MCU with the upcoming Thunderbolts. While these familial connections might not lead her directly to joining the franchise, the pair could clearly clue her in on the ups and downs of taking part in such a major project.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is described, "When a struggling single mother (Kate Hudson) befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee with supernatural powers (Jun Jong Seo), she sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson), their luck starts to run out as the cops close in on their crime spree."

Stay tuned for details on Hudson's future projects. Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 30th.

