Keanu Reeves Makes Surprise Appearance in New SpongeBob Movie Trailer

Audiences will once again get an opportunity to explore Bikini Bottom on the big screen in the upcoming CGI film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. The movie will be part origin story and part all new adventure, as it will feature both the first meeting between SpongeBob and his lovable pet Gary, as well as a present day rescue mission after Gary goes missing. And while the core cast of characters are all returning for this new flick including Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, and Squidward, though there is another surprising appearance in the trailer that should get fans buzzing.

At one point in the new clip, none other than Keanu Reeves makes an appearance with his face appearing in a tumbleweed before Patrick and SpongeBob.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Call me Sage,” Reeves’ character states. “I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well.”

The movie was originally titled It’s a Wonderful Sponge and was said to be an origin story for the character, though it looks like that plan has changed since Nickelodeon also ordered a prequel series called Kamp Koral, which is briefly featured in this trailer. The new animated series will likely include aspects of SpongeBob’s origin story as it takes place when he’s younger, before he arrives in Bikini Bottom.

Tom Kenny will once again voice SpongeBob SquarePants, and he’s joined by returning franchise stars Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Lori Alan, Rodger Bumpass, and Carolyn Lawrence. Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles. Long-time SpongeBob writer Tom Hill directs the new film and Hans Zimmer will provide the score.

What do you think of the trailer for Sponge on the Run? Are you excited for the movie and Keanu Reeves’ appearance? Let us know in the comments!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2020.