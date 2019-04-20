Keanu Reeves Sees the ‘John Wick’ Franchise Continuing After ‘Chapter 3’

It turns out Keanu Reeves is just like the rest of us, wanting the John Wick franchise to carry on as long as possible. With the third John Wick film set to drop in under a month, Reeves admits he’s willing to keep playing the lead role as long as the box office allows.

“As far as my legs can take me,” Reeves told GQ when asked how long he’ll stay attached to the franchise. “As far as the audience wants to go.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movies haven’t been relatively successful at the box office, especially when considering the niche the franchise has carved out. John Wick: Chapter 2 is the higher earner of the two, tallying north of $171m worldwide. John Wick, on the other hand, made $88m worldwide against a reported budget of $20m.

The comments echo what John Wick costar Ian McShane said earlier this month, saying the franchise could last another decade if fans continued to show up to theaters to support their efforts.

“Probably in 10 years, John Wick would still be going,” McShane said. “You never know, Keanu might be running the [Continental] hotel and everything by then.”

“John Wick, the world of John Wick is being explored in the next one,” the actor continued. “That will be more about the High Table, you find out more about him, his background, whatever. Preparing for who knows what the hell will happen next time. It gets bigger. I think you’ll enjoy that too.”

With the franchise set to expand its world-building, director Chad Stahelski is also on board to continue the franchise. There had previously been reports that Starz has ordered a series named The Continental, based on the hotel of the same name that serves as a safe haven for the world’s assassins. At one point, The Sopranos alum Chris Collins had been attached as showrunner with Stahelski, Reeves, and David Leitch set to produce though no further information on the series has surfaced for months.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum speeds into theaters May 17th.

How much do you think Chapter 3 will make at the box office? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!