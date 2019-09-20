Kevin Hart Has Returned Home, Feels “Shocked” to Be Alive After Car Accident

Just over a week after being moved from the hospital to an in-patient rehab facility, actor and comedian Kevin Hart is finally back home. Late last month, Hart was involved in a devastating car accident in California, resulting in a surgery to fuse three spinal fractures. Those injuries are certainly no walk in the park, but they’re nothing compared to the damage that could’ve been done, especially when looking at the physical toll on the car itself. Hart may not have received any life-threatening injuries, but after being released from the rehab facility and looking back on the situation, he feels lucky to be alive.

On Friday morning, TMZ broke the news that Hart had made his way home from rehab facility. The site also spoke with a source close to Hart, who says that the actor is “grateful” and “shocked” that he’s alive after looking at photos. He “can’t believe anyone walked out alive” the source claims.

Those close to Hart also say that the accident has given him a “new perspective on life.” TMZ asked the source to elaborate on that comment and was told, “He really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect. The crash had a huge impact on him.”

Now that he’s home, Hart will continue an intensive rehab schedule in order to get himself back to work sooner rather than later. The doctors and physical therapists have reportedly told him that the injuries sustained won’t permanently affect him in the long run, and that he should be able to get back to where he was before the accident occurred.

A physical therapist will come to Hart’s home most days to guide him through several stretches and exercises with therapy bands.

Hart’s next two movies have already been filmed, so the accident will have no effect on his immediate release schedule. Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in theaters this December, and he’ll then star as a single dad in the Paul Weitz-directed movie Fatherhood, premiering in April, 2020.