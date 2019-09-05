Kevin Hart Reportedly Still in Intense Pain After Suffering Multiple Spinal Fractures

Comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a bad car accident over the weekend, and new details of his condition are still coming in. According to the latest report from TMZ, Hart suffered three fractures to his spine, which is causing severe pain. The site claims a source close to Hart described his surgery, which took place on Sunday and involved “fusing the fractures,” two in the thoracic section of his spine and one in the lumbar.

“Although the procedure was a success, Kevin is still going through hell. We’re told he has to be heavily medicated because the pain is just that intense. That being said, it could have been much worse. Lumbar fractures can often result in at least difficulties walking, and at worst … partial paralysis of the arms or legs. Luckily for Kevin, we’re told doctors expect him to make a full recovery, but it’s gonna be a long road back,” TMZ writes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hart initially suffered the wreck early on Sunday morning, after his vintage Plymouth Barracuda ended up in a ditch off of the Mulholland Highway. Hart was not behind the wheel, but he and the vehicle’s driver, Jared Black, both suffered serious injuries. Black’s fiance, celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman, was pinned in the backseat of the car but did not have major injuries.

“He’s great,” Eniko Hart, Kevin’s wife, told reporters. “Yep. Going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good.”

Yesterday, the 911 call from the accident was released, which you can read about here.

Hart has received tons of well-wishes from his fans and friends, including his frequent collaborating Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, who just left his honeymoon early to fill in for Hart on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Hart most recently appeared in The Secret Life of Pets 2 and in an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He will be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year.