Kevin Smith Celebrates ‘Chasing Amy’s Anniversary, Teases ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Changes

Last week, Kevin Smith revealed that Joey Lauren Adams would be returning to the View Askewniverse to reprise her role of Alyssa Jones from Chasing Amy in a Jay and Silent Bob Reboot cameo. Yesterday, Smith posted about Adams again, this time in celebration of the 22nd anniversary of Chasing Amy, the director’s third feature film that was released in 1997.

The above photo features Kevin Smith, Joey Lauren Adams, Dwight Ewell, Ben Affleck, Jason Mewes, and Jason Lee back in 1997. The bottom photo is Smith and Adams during production of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot last month.

“CHASING AMY was in theaters 22 years ago today. Without @joeylaurenadams, it never would’ve happened: she gave me something personal to say. So I was really happy when she came back to play as Alyssa in @jayandsilentbob Reboot. Joey has lived with Alyssa longer than I have, so she asked me to change a line or two before we rolled on Reboot. ‘I’ve met so many women over the last 20 years who have a deep connection to Amy,’ Joey said ‘Women who love Alyssa Jones because she was the first LGBTQ character they could relate to when they were struggling to find themselves as kids.’ It made us more mindful when we continued Alyssa’s story in, of all places, the Reboot,” Smith explained.

This is exciting to hear, especially for those of us who do have a connection to the character, but have always taken issue with the film’s bi-erasure (she is solely referred to as a lesbian when she is very clearly bisexual). Hopefully, that’s the change Smith is referring to. If not, it sounds like Adams has had enough input over the years to at least provide some satisfactory conclusion (or continuation) of Alyssa’s story.

“But back in 1997, we were just a buncha kids who dreamed about making movies,” Smith continued. “And for one brief, shining moment decades ago, we all brought out the best in each other – on camera and off. Look at all those earnest youngsters: we really thought we were changing the world. Turns out we were just changing each other for the better: because all of these sweet souls are forever a part of my creative DNA. We all chased Amy together.”

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

