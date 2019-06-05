Kevin Smith Offering Chance To Be His VIP Guest At Comic-Con

Later this year fans from all over the world will flock to California for San Diego Comic-Con. Whether it’s to cosplay as your favorite hero, check out a panel for your favorite show, meet your favorite creator, or just take in the sights, there’s going to be plenty to do, but one lucky fan will have the chance to do something special thanks to Kevin Smith, and all you need to do to qualify is help out a great cause. Sounds like a great deal right? Smith thinks so too, and he’s partnered with Omaze to make it all happen.

Omaze’s new campaign will give one lucky fan the chance to hang out with Smith at San Diego Comic-Con, but that’s not all. The winning fan will get a badge for all days of the convention and access to the IMDboat, a private yacht where the stars convene for interviews, live shows, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plus, Smith will be interviewing many of those stars while they’re there, and you’ll get a front-row seat when he does. Even better you’ll get to interview the man himself during your trip, which will also include airfare and a stay at a nice hotel for your trip. You can check out the full campaign here.

Wanna take to the high seas with me on the #IMDboat at COMIC-CON? We’ll even throw in flights, hotel and badges, too! It’s an @omaze event to support the fine folks at Make-A-Wish and the Animal Avengers at the @ShannonElizab Foundation! ENTER HERE: https://t.co/WhBLRFi0qh pic.twitter.com/kSOen8ZWIs — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 4, 2019

“Haven’t you always wanted to go to Comic-Con,” Smith asked in Omaze’s new video. “This is your chance! Come aboard the IMDboat with me, man, Kevin Smith. We’re gonna fly you down to San Diego, put you up in one of them actual hotels you can sleep in overnight. Give you a guest a badge, man, to get you into the convention so you can see everything that needs to be seen, including Hall H. And you’ll even get to interview me as part of IMDb’s Comic-Con coverage. We call that part the booby prize. Plus, there’s a VIP party, man, on Friday, July 19th that you’re invited to. So what are you waiting for? Donate by checking out the link right below this, man, for a chance to win, and maybe I’ll see you in San Diego at Comic-Con.”

The best part though is that you’ll get to help out some great causes by entering the contest. Those who enter to win will be helping Make-A-Wish and the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation. Make-A-Wish works to grant the wish of children diagnosed with critical illnesses, while the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation is a nonprofit who works to conserve the natural environment, which includes animals and habitats for endangered species.

You can find out more about Make-A-Wish here, and you can find out more about the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation here.