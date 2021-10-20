Kevin Smith Confirms Clerks III Is Coming in 2022

October 19th marked 27 years since Kevin Smith’s Clerks hit theaters. The director often reminisces about his first film on social media, sharing fun stories about the little film that started his career. Smith recently wrapped production on the highly-anticipated Clerks III, and he revealed last month the first cut of the film is complete. Since production for the movie began, Smith has teased a lot of connections to the original Clerks. Fans should expect to see the return of some fan-favorite characters as well as some classic locations and some original costume pieces. Today, Smith commented on a post that celebrated Clerks‘ anniversary, and the director confirmed that the threequel is coming out next year.

“Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ premiered in theaters 27 years ago today, October 19, 1994,” @RetroNewsNow tweeted. “And since I still can’t let it go… CLERKS III in 2022!!!,” Smith replied. You can check out the tweet below;

And since I still can’t let it go… CLERKS III in 2022!!! https://t.co/6gIqjbfhzD — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 20, 2021

“There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like ‘To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.’ Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all,” Smith said in a statement when the film was announced. “And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor.”

Recently, Smith revealed to Uproxx that Clerks III won’t be his last film.

“There’s definitely more,” Smith shared. “I’m going to keep going until the heart gives out, but based on the heart attack, I know that I got limited time. Now, I changed my life. I went vegan. I hike, and I try to be healthy, but I’m still at the mercy of my genetics, which are pretty f*cking bad. My old man died of a heart attack at age 67. My mother just got her third stent put into her heart like two weeks ago, so the writing’s on the wall. At this point, post-heart attack, I honestly feel like I’m living on borrowed time, so I will keep making stuff until I go tits up, or toes up, however, the expression goes.”

Clerks III is coming sometime in 2022.