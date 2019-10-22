Kevin Hart Spotted out in Public for First Time Since Car Accident

Kevin Hart was seen out and about with friends for the first time since being injured in a serious car crash. TMZ spotted Hart hanging out on Monday night at the Avra in Beverly Hills with Jay-Z and other friends. The group is reported to have shared a meal and played poker over the course of three hours spent at the restaurant. In the video above, Hart can be seen hugging members of the group. This outing shows that the extensive physical therapy that Hart has reportedly been receiving since being hospitalized by the car crash seems to be working, as he’s on his feet and moving well.

Hart underwent back surgery following the accident. According to police, Hart was a passenger in the front seat when the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda he was riding in went off the road. Investigators say that alcohol did not contribute to the accident, ” target=”_blank”>but ruled that reckless driving caused the crash.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, offered an update on Hart’s condition after his surgery. “He’s great,” Eniko revealed. “Yep. Going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good.”

At the time of the accident, the vehicle was being driven by Jared Black, who reportedly suffered serious injuries. Black’s fiance Rebecca Broxterman, Eniko’s trainer, became pinned in the backseat of the car following the accident. She came with only minor injuries.

The accident came the day after Hart posted a video of himself driving the Barracuda as a story on Instagram. Hart bought the vintage muscle car in July as a 40th birthday present to himself and commemorated the moment with a photo on Instagram.

Hart’s most recent film is as a voice actor in The Secret Life of Pets 2. He had an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. His next film is Jumanji: The Next Level In December. His Jumanji co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took some lighthearted shots at Hart while filling in for him on Ellen.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson said. “I connected with him today and you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That’s real love…We spoke the pediatrician and he said he’s doing very well.”

Hart’s Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish also offered an update on his health, saying “He’s doing really really good. I talked to him the other day. He’s doing good.”

Hart returned to work earlier this month.

Image via James Gourley/Getty Images