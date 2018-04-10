Kevin Smith’s Comedy Special From Night of His Heart Attack to Air on Showtime

The comedy special Kevin Smith was filming right before his near-fatal heart attack is coming to Showtime.

The filmmaker took to Twitter today to share the news that the special — appropriately named Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly — will debut on Friday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comedy special I was shooting with @comedydynamics the night I almost died of a heart attack has been picked up by @Showtime! Mark your calendars: It airs MAY 11th on the same network as @SHO_Homeland! Thanks for the home, #Showtime! https://t.co/MIdUPDrVMj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 9, 2018

The special was taped on February 25, just hours before Smith suffered a near fatal heart attack following the first of two-scheduled stand up shows. Smith had finished the first show but canceled the second show to head to the hospital — a move that ultimately saved his life.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Smith wrote at the time. “The doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 percent blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would have died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

While Smith’s heart attack naturally won’t be part of the special directly, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Silent But Deadly will feature Smith talking about various topics including marriage, fatherhood, his work, and friends. While fans will have to wait until May to see it, Smith has spoken about the special, declaring it to have some “legit funny sh*t in it” when he shared on Facebook last month that he was watching the special and noted that it would been interesting note to go out on.

“Spending my Saturday night watching the standup special that @comedydynamics was shooting last weekend, right before that ghastly fella with the scythe and dark robe showed up and tapped me on my shoulder,” Smith wrote. “If I had checked out permanently, this would’ve been a great little document to leave in my wake: there’s some legit funny sh*t in it!”

Since the heart attack, Smith has on the road to recovery, and recently shared that he had lost 20 pounds in just two weeks following the life-threatening crisis, revealing that he’s been following a vegan diet as part of his journey back to health.

Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly will air Friday, May 11th at 9/8c on Showtime.

Are you excited for Smith’s upcoming comedy special? Let us know in the comments below!