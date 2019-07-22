Quentin Tarantino Has Been Talking to Uma Thurman About Kill Bill Vol. 3

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 writer-director Quentin Tarantino has engaged in talks with star Uma Thurman about a potential third entry as recently as last week.

“Me and Uma actually talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth. I’m not sure if I’m gonna do it, but I have thought about it a little further,” Tarantino told the Happy Sad Confused podcast when promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which Tarantino has hinted could be his penultimate or even final film.

“If any of my movies would be taken — me and Uma were literally talking about it last week — so if any of my movies were going to spring from one of my other movies, it would be the third Kill Bill.”

Asked to name the character he most often revisits in his mind, Tarantino chewed on the question before answering with four: Thurman’s Bride, David Carradine’s Bill, and Brad Pitt’s Aldo Raine and Christoph Waltz’s Hans Landa from Inglorious Basterds.

“I think four that would probably qualify the most — because they’re the ones I kind of from time to time go back to thinking about them a little bit — it would be the Bride, Bill, Landa and Aldo,” Tarantino said.

The filmmaker added he likes the late Vega brothers — Madsen’s Vic Vega in Reservoir Dogs and John Travolta’s Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction — but admitted they don’t often enter his mind.

“I’ve wondered what happens to the Bride 10 years later, 15 years later, what happens to her daughter,” Tarantino said.

“With Bill, none of these I’ve worked out scenarios for, alright, but the whole Bill origin story has always entranced me with the idea of these three godfathers. Esteban Vihaio, the Mexican pimp, Hattori Hanzo, and Pei Mei, and how he had to go through all three of those to become this diabolical Bill.”

When promoting The Hateful Eight in 2015, Tarantino told What the Flick there “definitely is a possibility” for Kill Bill: Vol. 3 and that he wanted to give Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo a peaceful life with her daughter.

“I’d stop short of saying a probability, but there could be… Me and Uma would have a really good time working together, and I put the character through a lot. So I wanted her to have this much time for peace,” Tarantino said. “I wanted her to have some time with her daughter and not have to be in the genre machine; she could really live her life for a while.”

Tarantino clarified in the 2015 interview he wasn’t committing to a threequel, but said he “wouldn’t be surprised if the Bride made one more appearance before the whole thing is said and done.

“I am talking to Uma about it just a little bit,” he said. “Some of the stuff that I’d written that never made it into the movie that maybe I could use.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, opens July 26.