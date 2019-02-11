‘Kill Them All’ Movie in the Works

In the Golden Age of Entertainment, you won’t have to go long before you hear of another comic property being adapted for the masses. Today’s comic-to-movie transformation comes courtesy of the crew at Paramount, who’ve pushed a movie based on Kill Them All into development, according to a report by THR.

An original graphic novel, Kill Them All comes from writer/artist Kyle Starks and was first published in 2017. Starks — the Eisner-nominated writer behind Sexcastle — initially started the book as a project on Kickstart the year prior. After 600-some backers spent over $23,000 to bring the project to life, Oni Press ended up picking up publishing and distribution rights.

At this point, Paramount has purchased the rights to produce a movie based off the graphic novel and have reportedly tapped James Coyne (Sherlock Holmes 3) to pen a script. Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec — who have both received credits on Mission:Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — are set to produce.

Oni’s synopsis for the graphic novel is below.

“The new gonzo graphic novel love letter to 90s action movies by Eisner-nominated cartoonist Kyle Starks (Sexcastle, Rick and Morty). A betrayed murderess wants revenge. A hard drinking former cop wants his job back. For either to get what they want, they’re going to have to fight their way through fifteen flights of criminals, assassins, drug lords, murderers, yup, even accountants, and… KILL. THEM. ALL.”

As Kill Them All will be in its infancy for the foreseeable future, it’ll likely premiere 2021 at the earliest. Other than that, Paramount has a busy year on tap with 11 movies set for release between now and the end of the year, including Pet Sematary, Rocketman, Dora the Explorer, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and a relaunch of James Cameron’s Terminator franchise.

