The Killer's Game Director J.J. Perry Reveals Which Stunt Impressed Him the Most

The Killer's Game director J.J. Perry revealed what his favorite stunt sequence in the movie was. ComicBook sat down with the filmmaker to talk impressive action in The Killer's Game. Perry singled out a moment in the church as one to watch for when checking out his movie. Apparently, the crew wasn't supposed to use a lot of pyrotechnics in that filming location. But, they managed to make it through without drawing the attention of authorities or other interested parties. Interestingly, Perry says that things like the romance in this movie or getting comedy beats down were harder prospects on The Killer's Game. Check out our exclusive interview up above and read what the director had to say right here.

"So we shot the movie in 42 days. It's a very fast shoot and I have an amazing action team with me. With, Justin Yu, Troy Robinson and Felix Betancourt. The motorcycle sequence was badass, because those are trick riders from the X Games," Perry shared. "That was a lot of fun. All the fights were super cool. I'm trying to think… I don't think there was anything that was difficult. So for me, the hard part was getting the love story and the comedy, right? Like, action is my neighborhood man. I've been there for 34 years. It's like I can close my eyes and know where I'm going. So, yeah, I don't think there's anything that I was like, 'Oh, I didn't say a Hail Mary' for."

(Photo: The Killer's Game. - Lionsgate)

The director continued, "When we were shooting in that church, we weren't actually supposed to do a bunch of pyro. So, I just ask for forgiveness. That might have been the only time I had to get a Hail Mary. But, I was near a Catholic church. So, I could just go in and confess and get forgiveness."

What Is The Killer's Game About?

Lionsgate has a quick synopsis of the movie: "In the new action-comedy The Killer's Game, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late. Lionsgate presents, a Mad Chance & Endurance Media production, in association with Dogbone Entertainment, K. Jam Media and Lipsync."

