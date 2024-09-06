WWE's Drew McIntyre Eager to Get Cast in Highlander Reboot

Drew McIntyre is making his big screen debut. The former WWE Champion stars opposite Dave Bautista in The Killer's Game, a new action comedy that revolves around Bautista's Joe Flood, a veteran assassin, attempting to fend off a hit he placed on himself upon realizing he was given an incorrect terminal medical diagnosis. McIntyre follows in the footsteps of the likes of Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan, two active and full-time WWE superstars that landed roles in Captain America: Brave New World and The Kill Room, respectively. McIntyre has no ambitions to leave acting in the rear view after The Killer's Game, as he has expressed interest in continuing the craft while he maintains full-time status within WWE.

Drew McIntyre Seeks Highlander Reboot Role

(Photo: WWE)

The Scottish Warrior wants to venture to the 16th century Scottish Highlands.

Speaking to ComicBook during The Killer's Game press junket, Drew McIntyre entertained the idea of being cast in the upcoming Highlander reboot.

"I'm not saying it's a layup, but I'm saying it's pretty much a layup," McIntyre said, alluding to his Scottish heritage. "So let's see what happens. It's like, here's the ball, here's an open net, are you going to kick it in or not?"

Highlander chronicles the story of Connor MacLeod, a 16th century Scotsman who discovers he has immortality after suffering what was thought to be a mortal wound by Kurgan. MacLeod spends the next couple of centuries training for a rematch with Kurgan, this time with a mythical prize on the line.

The original Highlander was released in 1986 to divisive reviews and a mediocre box office performance. The film began to gain cult classic attention in the subsequent years, and its popularity spawned both a live-action television show as well as an animated series.

After 15 years of development, Lionsgate officially moved forward with a Highlander reboot in October 2023. Henry Cavill was cast as MacLeod and Michael Fassbender is said to be in the running for the film's antagonist. The reboot is expected to kick off filming in early 2025.

McIntyre is currently preoccupied with a blood feud against CM Punk in WWE. The two have split victories, with McIntyre getting the W at WWE SummerSlam while Punk got his win back at WWE Bash in Berlin. McIntyre and Punk are expected to complete their trilogy of matches next month at WWE Bad Blood.

The Killer's Game hits theaters on Friday, September 13th.