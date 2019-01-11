New ‘Kim Possible’ Poster Reveals First Look at Live-Action Rufus

Kim Possible fans can finally breathe easy, as the world’s most beloved naked mole rat has finally been confirmed for Disney’s live-action movie.

On Friday, Disney Channel released a new poster for the Kim Possible movie on Twitter, featuring the film’s main characters standing on the roof of their school. One thing to keep in mind: This is a motion poster, so things in the picture change and move. While it looks like there are only a few characters in the image, one more pops up to say hello if you hit play.

Just pay attention to the shoulder of loyal best pal and sidekick Ron Stoppable (played by The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone). Once the poster begins to move, Rufus pops up over his right shoulder, making his live-action debut.

What’s the sitch? Here’s your first look at the #KimPossible poster! pic.twitter.com/9ZhjHV5YFd — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) January 9, 2019

Fans of the original Kim Possible series were in an uproar after Disney Channel released the first trailer for the live-action movie because Rufus was nowhere to be found. After being missing from just about every ounce of marketing, there was a concern that Rufus wouldn’t be in the movie at all. Thankfully, this poster changed all of that.

Airing from 2002 until 2007, Kim Possible was a smash hit for Disney channel, and the fan base for the animated series remains extremely dedicated today, more than a decade later. When the House of Mouse announced that a live-action reboot of the beloved character was in the works, it was understandably met with a variety of different responses.

Sadie Stanley is set to play the titular character, Kim Possible, taking over the role from Christy Carlson Romano. Much to the delight of the original Kim Possible fans, Romano will still appear in the film, though her role has not been revealed. In addition to Stanley and Giambrone, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan will play Kim’s mother, and Todd Stashwick will portray Dr. Drakken.

Kim Possible will premiere on Disney Channel on February 15th.