‘Kingsman’ Prequel Adds Daniel Bruhl and Charles Dance to Cast, Rhys Ifans in Talks

it looks like the Kingsman prequel film is moving fast in the right direction, as the cast is starting to grow significantly, with a couple of fan-favorite actors now attached to the project.

According to a report from Collider, Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Bruhl and Game of Thrones alum Charles Dance have signed on to the newest Kingsman film. The report also states that The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans is also circling a major role.

The roles of the three potential newcomers are being kept under wraps, but Ifans is looking at playing some sort of dangerous Russian character.

Harris Dickinson is set to star in the film as Conrad, a young hero who is ready to serve his country in World War I. He’s also joined by Ralph Fiennes, who will likely portray a type of mentor for Conrad. The movie will begin filming in January with Matthew Vaughn at the helm, and is said to be a period drama that centers around “the man who would be Kinsgman.”

While there is still a third Kingsman movie that will continue Eggsy’s story, this film isn’t it. Franchise star Taron Egerton recently confirmed that he won’t have any role in the new movie.

“I don’t know how hot off the press this is, and I think I’m allowed to say it, but I’m not in the next Kingsman movie,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again,” Egerton confirmed. “I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me.”

He did go on to say that Vaughn had already told him about the story for the prequel, and that it was certainly something exciting that fans will enjoy.

“His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting,” Egerton added. “I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

